Family Firm Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $628.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $555.86 and its 200 day moving average is $520.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

