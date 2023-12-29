Family Firm Inc. Acquires 813 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,029,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 378,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,010 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $3,111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $40.31 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.