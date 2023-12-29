Family Firm Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.63 and a 12-month high of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

