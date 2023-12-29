Family Firm Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,011,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 757,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 110,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,420 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

