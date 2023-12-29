Family Firm Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

