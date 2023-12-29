Family Firm Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $434,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

