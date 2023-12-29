Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

