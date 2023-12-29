Family Firm Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

