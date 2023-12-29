Family Firm Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.91 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

