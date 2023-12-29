Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

