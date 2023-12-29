Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Family Firm Inc. cut its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PBW opened at $30.54 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.