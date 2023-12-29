Family Firm Inc. Sells 348 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.