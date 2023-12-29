Family Firm Inc. Sells 628 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.