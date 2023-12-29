Family Firm Inc. Sells 6,558 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.