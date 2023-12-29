Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,026 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30.

On Friday, October 27th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20.

SiTime Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $126.17 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,779,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiTime by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after acquiring an additional 344,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

