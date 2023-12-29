Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

