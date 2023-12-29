FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP John W. Dietrich Purchases 1,000 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $192,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 218.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FedEx by 566.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

