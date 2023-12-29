FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.15. 855,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $171.55 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

