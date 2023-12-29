Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $99,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.66. 466,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,262. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

