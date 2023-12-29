Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $134.83 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Vulcan Materials worth $134,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $225.74. 109,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,335. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

