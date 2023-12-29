Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 126,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.