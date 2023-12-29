Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $169.73 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,601 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up about 4.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $169,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.65. 113,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

