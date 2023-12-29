Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $77,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

Graco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 74,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,257. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

