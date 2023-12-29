Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,099 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $55,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,821. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

