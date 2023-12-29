Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,280 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $48,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 356,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,183. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

