Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up about 3.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Markel Group worth $130,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,150,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,417.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,401.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.49. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.