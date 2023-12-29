Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Chris A. Rallis Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $15,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:FENC opened at $11.61 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
