Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Chris A. Rallis Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $15,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $11.61 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 778,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 909.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

