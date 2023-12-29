Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$404.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.94 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4381503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
