Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$404.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.94 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4381503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 74,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 74,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. Also, Director Khalid Islam purchased 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.48. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.