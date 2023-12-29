Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 22,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

