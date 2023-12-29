FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Trading 13.6% Higher

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

