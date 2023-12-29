Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Decreased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 103,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,339. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.