Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEQ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

