FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of FXCNY stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. FIH Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

