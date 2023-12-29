FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of FXCNY stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. FIH Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.36.
About FIH Mobile
