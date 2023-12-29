Financial Review: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) versus Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Puyi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.99 $230.57 million $0.23 49.66 Puyi $15.78 million N/A -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats Puyi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

