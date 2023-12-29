Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finward Bancorp

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,623.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Finward Bancorp worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FNWD opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

