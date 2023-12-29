First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded down $9.68 on Friday, reaching $1,428.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,285. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,528.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,418.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,374.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

