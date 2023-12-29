First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

First Cobalt Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

First Cobalt Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Featured Stories

