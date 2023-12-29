First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.75

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 20759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In other news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

