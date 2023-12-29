First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,521 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

