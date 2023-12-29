First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 111,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

