First Personal Financial Services Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

INTU stock opened at $628.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

