First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 180.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $235.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -178.79%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

