First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.67

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 145280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.