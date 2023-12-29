First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Decreased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 147,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 189,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.