First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQXT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $88.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.4048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

