First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of QQXT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $88.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.4048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
