First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.18% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 59,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,614. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $526.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

