First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, an increase of 693.1% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

