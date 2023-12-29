Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Suzan Kereere Sells 1,633 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.81 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,167,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,040,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

