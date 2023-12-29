FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 5,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

