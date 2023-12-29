Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.41

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
